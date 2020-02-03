Report: Former Clemson WR finds transfer destination
Report: Former Clemson WR finds transfer destination

Former Clemson receiver T.J. Chase has committed to Florida Atlantic, per multiple reports ( first by The Owl's Nest).

The Plant City, Florida product is a graduate transfer and eligible to play out his last college season immediately.

Chase, a former four-star prospect, tallied seven catches for 70 yards in 2019 and totaled 25 receptions for 206 yards and three touchdowns over three seasons with the Tigers.

Florida Atlantic is now coached by former FSU coach Willie Taggart.

