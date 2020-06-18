Report: Braves sign Clemson pitcher

Strider was picked 126th overall by the Braves in the fourth round of the shortened MLB draft last week.

Per MLB.com, Strider signed for the full draft slot value of $451,800.

The redshirt sophomore right-hander pitched 12 innings in 2020 coming off of Tommy John surgery (elbow), posting 19 strikeouts to three walks with a 4.50 ERA. He earned All-ACC freshman honors with a 5-2 record and 4.76 ERA.

