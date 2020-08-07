Report: ACC team sits out first scheduled practice

TigerNet Staff by

Syracuse football players decided as a team not to practice on Thursday over concerns about playing during the coronavirus pandemic, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported Friday.

The Post-Standard says the players sat out and instead held "a series of team meetings," which included Orange head coach Dino Babers and athletic director John Wildhack.

Per the report: "The source said the players were comfortable with Syracuse’s rules, but they are worried other ACC schools, as well as non-conference opponent Liberty, won’t be as careful."

Former Clemson offer and S.C. native Cooper Dawson already announced this week that he is opting out on the season due to concerns over COVID-19.

Syracuse is slated to open its season at UNC on Sept. 12. They come to Clemson on Oct. 24.