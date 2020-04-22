Report: 99 percent of FBS ADs expect form of college football this season

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

The Football Bowl Subsdivision athletic directors are firmly predicting some form of college football season ahead, according to a Stadium report by Brett McMurphy Wednesday. Concerns over safety surrounding students returning to college campuses in the wake of the COVID-19 spread nationally has cast a shroud of doubt over the upcoming season. Per McMurphy's polling, 99 percent of FBS ADs who responded (114 of 130 ADs participating) believe a season will be played, but they vary on just how that may come to be. As it stands, Stadium's poll has just 24 percent of FBS ADs expecting the season to start as scheduled and the highest figure coming in a delayed start in October or November with a full state (41 percent). A spring season has been talked about recently and 14 percent of ADs in the study say that's the most likely route, either with a full schedule or just conference games. “Spring gives us the best chance to have a full season,” a Power 5 AD told Stadium. “It’s been hard for many to process this, but the longer this goes, the more this will become the best option.” On the more pessimistic end of the scale, the only respondents who don't believe a season will happen came from Power 5 schools. Versus a poll by the same site last month, 18 percent of Power 5 ADs are more optimistic about a 12-game season in the fall, 74 percent the same and eight percent less optimistic.