Remaining ACC Tourney games to be held without fans
by - Wednesday, March 11, 2020 8:04 PM
(Photo: Jim Dedmon / USATODAY)
The ACC released a statement Wednesday evening saying that due to the growing threat of COVID-19 (or coronavirus) fans will not be admitted to the remainder of the ACC Tournament games starting on Thursday.

The statement:

“In light of the rapidly changing landscape regarding COVID-19, the latest developments nationally from health authorities and today’s announcement by the NCAA COVID-19 Advisory Panel, the ACC will alter the remainder of the ACC Tournament. After consultation with the league’s presidents and athletic directors, it was determined that beginning Thursday, March 12, all games will be played with only essential tournament personnel, limited school administrators and student-athlete guests, broadcast television and credentialed media members present.”

The Big Ten announced a similar measure for their tournament this week after the NCAA said its NCAA Tournament will not have fans in the stands either.

