Referee on controversial calls during Fiesta Bowl
by - Sunday, December 29, 2019 1:36 AM
Here are the quotes from the head referee on some of the calls that made Ohio State coach Ryan Day 'angry' after their loss.

Q. The targeting call, wondered if you could tell me, what criteria did you use to make the call? Did you consider it a close call or fairly clear?

REFEREE KEN WILLIAMSON: This was a crown-of-the-helmet targeting foul. So it did eliminate a lot of other factors. Initial contact was with the crown of the helmet. Then he wrapped up for the tackle. So at that point, targeting was properly called.

Q. Can you remind me if the call was made on the field?

REFEREE KEN WILLIAMSON: Replay initiated it and they made the call.

Q. Speaking of replay, the catch, fumble, touchdown that was overturned, did you view the play from multiple angles in slow motion during the replay process? Do you have a lot of angles?

REFEREE KEN WILLIAMSON: We had a lot of good looks on it. We put on fast motion and slow motion. The player did not complete the process of the catch, so, therefore, the pass was incomplete.

Q. When we looked at it -- of course, we are not looking at it with the same eyes you do. When we're looking at it, he's got the ball in both hands and both of his feet were on the ground and he made at least one step and maybe more. So to us, we couldn't understand. Maybe you can explain it a little bit clearer.

REFEREE KEN WILLIAMSON: After the video, instant replay in the stadium as well as back at the video center, they both looked at it slow and fast and they determined when he moved, the ball was becoming loose in his hands and he did not complete the process of the catch.

Q. So you're talking about the move once he's back down on the ground?

REFEREE KEN WILLIAMSON: Yeah.

Subject (Replies: 31) Author
spacer TNET: Referee on controversial calls during Fiesta Bowl
TigerNet News
spacer Can honestly say I don't remember many ref interviews lol***
midvalleytiger®
spacer Yeah, that’s probably not advisable***
Injun Tiger
spacer Yeah, that’s probably not advisable ***
Injun Tiger
spacer Yeah, that’s probably not advisable ***
Injun Tiger
spacer for the benefit of the bucknut whiners.***
freakgeek
spacer Re: Can honestly say I don't remember many ref interviews lol***
Dugatiger®
spacer Ironic in the picture from this article
tmitchell27®
spacer Re: Ironic in the picture from this article
Ihopehedo
spacer They came out knowing they had to play dirty and try to
BengalBilly
spacer Re: They came out knowing they had to play dirty and try to
Lennon-McCartney®
spacer Re: TNET: Referee on controversial calls during Fiesta Bowl
Calhoun2®
spacer Re: TNET: Referee on controversial calls during Fiesta Bowl
CUAllTheWay®
spacer Re: TNET: Referee on controversial calls during Fiesta Bowl
TigerFanClint
spacer Re: TNET: Referee on controversial calls during Fiesta Bowl
TigerLinks
spacer Re: TNET: Referee on controversial calls during Fiesta Bowl
Orangemania91
spacer Re: TNET: Referee on controversial calls during Fiesta Bowl
Orangemania91
spacer Re: TNET: Referee on controversial calls during Fiesta Bowl
Orangemania91
spacer Re: TNET: Referee on controversial calls during Fiesta Bowl
Orangemania91
spacer Reminder to all OSU fans about this call
ApexTiger91®
spacer Re: Reminder to all OSU fans about this call
donb
spacer THIS ^^^ is the most lucid comment yet about this!***
DueWest
spacer Re: TNET: Referee on controversial calls during Fiesta Bowl
Chester505®
spacer Re: TNET: Referee on controversial calls during Fiesta Bowl
cgcothran®
spacer Re: TNET: Referee on controversial calls during Fiesta Bowl
Lennon-McCartney®
spacer Re: TNET: Referee on controversial calls during Fiesta Bowl
ddclemson
spacer Re: TNET: Referee on controversial calls during Fiesta Bowl
orangefest
spacer Re: TNET: Referee on controversial calls during Fiesta Bowl
parent126
spacer Re: TNET: Referee on controversial calls during Fiesta Bowl
Pig
spacer Re: TNET: Referee on controversial calls during Fiesta Bowl
PublicStellar
spacer Re: TNET: Referee on controversial calls during Fiesta Bowl
HollywoodTiger
spacer For better or worse ^^^ THIS ^^^ is what’s happening ...
apextiger®
