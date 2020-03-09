Rankings: Clemson moves up Baseball America, debuts in D1Baseball poll

Baseball America slotted Monte Lee's Tigers up one to No. 22, while D1Baseball ranked Clemson for the first time at No. 24.

The Tigers climbed out of the ACC cellar in batting average to 11th (.259) but still have scored 15 fewer runs than the next-nearest team (Duke, 81). Duke, which is also 12-3, paces the conference in ERA (2.07) and Clemson isn't far behind in fourth (2.91).

Among individual leaders, junior left-hander Sam Weatherly ranks third in the league in opposing batting average (.096) and fourth in ERA (0.79) and strikeouts (43).

The Tigers return to action with a pair of midweek games, starting Tuesday versus Presbyterian (6 p.m.) and then Wednesday with Winthrop (6 p.m.) before traveling to Wake Forest on the weekend (6 p.m. Friday/3 p.m. Saturday/1 p.m. Sunday).

