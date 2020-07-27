BREAKING

Rams sign former Clemson lineman
by - Monday, July 27, 2020 8:24 PM
(Photo: Trevor Ruszkowski / USATODAY)
The Los Angeles Rams officially signed their nine-member 2020 rookie draft class on Monday, including Clemson's Tremayne Anchrum.

His rookie deal is projected to be worth $3.4 million with a signing bonus a little over $75K.

Anchrum, 6-2, 314, rounded out the Rams draft class as the 250th overall pick after logging 2,516 career snaps and 37 starts in 55 games across four seasons at Clemson.

Developing from spot starter in his first two seasons to the Tigers' full-time starting right tackle over his final two, he helped Clemson appear in the last two college football playoff national championships, highlighted by their 2019 victory over Alabama.

Tee Higgins, with the Cincinnati Bengals, is now the lone 2020 Clemson draftee not to sign a rookie contract yet.

