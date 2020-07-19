Prominent former Tigers speak out in '#WeWantToPlay' campaign
by - Sunday, July 19, 2020 4:26 PM
(USA TODAY Sports-Troy Taormina)
(USA TODAY Sports-Troy Taormina)

NFL stars and former Tigers Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins were among a number of players to speak out on social media Sunday ahead of NFL training camps starting soon.

The league had already outlined that Watson's Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs were set to report starting Monday and now the rest of the league will start on July 21 with rookies.

As of Sunday afternoon, players from all 32 teams had not received a copy and approved their teams' COVID-19 protocols, prompting the players to speak out. The NFL Players Association has to sign off on the proposal to allow more than 20 players in a building at a time.

Hopkins was one of the more outspoken on Twitter Sunday:

Watson weighed in as well:

The Texans are currently scheduled to open preseason action on August 14th at Minnesota, while Arizona is supposed to play at Green Bay on Aug. 15.

