Prominent former Tigers speak out in '#WeWantToPlay' campaign

TigerNet Staff by

NFL stars and former Tigers Deshaun Watson and DeAndre Hopkins were among a number of players to speak out on social media Sunday ahead of NFL training camps starting soon.

The league had already outlined that Watson's Texans and the Kansas City Chiefs were set to report starting Monday and now the rest of the league will start on July 21 with rookies.

As of Sunday afternoon, players from all 32 teams had not received a copy and approved their teams' COVID-19 protocols, prompting the players to speak out. The NFL Players Association has to sign off on the proposal to allow more than 20 players in a building at a time.

Hopkins was one of the more outspoken on Twitter Sunday:

Do?y’all?want to see this??



Before players can go back to work the @NFL needs to address the health and safety concerns from their own experts so we can remain healthy. If you want the @AZCardinals to have a full season this year help us by telling the @NFL! #WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/CErsyZJb1A — Deandre Hopkins (@DeAndreHopkins) July 19, 2020

Watson weighed in as well:

It is disheartening to hear the NFL is unwilling to follow the recommendations of their own experts regarding player health & safety. If we want to have a FULL season the NFL needs to listen to their experts!?? #WeWantToPlay @NFL — Deshaun Watson (@deshaunwatson) July 19, 2020

The Texans are currently scheduled to open preseason action on August 14th at Minnesota, while Arizona is supposed to play at Green Bay on Aug. 15.

I know you guys want to see football this year but we need the NFL to step up and create safer work environments for the players #WeWantToPlay — Grady Jarrett (@GradyJarrett) July 19, 2020