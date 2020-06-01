President Clements posts a message about racism and intolerance

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

On Monday, President Jim Clements posted a message about how racism and intolerance have no place in our society. To the Clemson community: I, like many others, am deeply saddened by recent tragic events nationwide and the deep divisions that still threaten our ability to move ahead as one nation. Let there be no doubt: Racism, injustice, violence, brutality and hatred, in any form, cannot be tolerated. Amid the turbulent times of 2020, we find our Clemson family physically apart due to COVID-19. Still, we can and should reach out to those in our family who are hurting or in need. We also can put into practice our Clemson values: We value the rights of others. We are respectful of each other and our individual differences, beliefs and ideas. We actively listen and communicate. We seek to understand one another’s challenges, and are tolerant and forgiving. And, we come from diverse backgrounds that make up one inclusive Clemson Family.

Our work is not only in the moment, but it also lies in the daily development of our University community, as we work to ensure that everyone feels welcome and valued as a part of this Clemson Family.

As we continue to prepare our campus for the return of our full community this fall, we must keep working to repair the world every day, step by step, to make Clemson and our world a better place for us all.

We can, and must, do better if we are to build a truly inclusive Clemson community. That work has never been more important than it is right now.

My entire leadership team and I are committed to continued progress in this area. Should anyone have ideas they would like to share with us, I encourage you to reach out to us at [email protected]

Sincerely,

Jim Clements

President