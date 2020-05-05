Popeyes restaurant to reportedly open near Clemson
by - Assoc. Editor - Tuesday, May 5, 2020 1:01 PM
More chicken options is a good thing
More chicken options is a good thing

The fried chicken wars continue.

Not a ton of college football news to discuss, but there is major news for fans of delicious fried chicken.

A Popeyes restaurant has applied to build a new location at Hartwell Village in Seneca near Clemson University according to multiple reports, including the Anderson Independent Mail.

This is huge news, especially to me, because I have still not had that fried chicken sandwich that everyone raves about and is always sold out. Is it overrated? I have no idea, but I hope to find out.

Chick-Fil-a, Zaxby's, KFC, Bojangles, and others, better bring their A-game as there appears to be a new player in town shortly.

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 34) Author
spacer TNET: Popeyes restaurant to reportedly open near Clemson
 TigerNet News
spacer Is this a recruiting ploy?
 classof1994®
spacer Re: Is this a recruiting ploy?
 CarolinaKudzu
spacer The Popeye's chicken sammich is STOOOOPID good.***
 Rocky the Tiger®
spacer Not impressed at ALL!!!
 TigerFaction
spacer This is not good!
 CUTiger1989®
spacer Speaking entirely for myself...
 BigCUFan®
spacer Re: Speaking entirely for myself...
 FORESTTIGER
spacer Then you got a bad serving. There is no comparison when you
 Rocky the Tiger®
spacer Re: Then you got a bad serving. There is no comparison when you
 armsb
spacer Re: Then you got a bad serving. There is no comparison when you
 Noodle
spacer dont Get why people compare fried chicken
 T_I_P
spacer Speaking entirely for myself...
 CUTiger1989®
spacer Re: Speaking entirely for myself...
 CarolinaKudzu
spacer Re: Speaking entirely for myself...
 grrowl
spacer Zaxby's has to be the worst fast food of all it suckssquared***
 Neal in NC®
spacer I was with you until you added Zaxby's
 dsgriff®
spacer Re: I was with you until you added Zaxby's
 Tigerdug23®
spacer overhyped
 huskarl
spacer Re: TNET: Popeyes restaurant to reportedly open near Clemson
 SocMan2®
spacer Re: TNET: Popeyes restaurant to reportedly open near Clemson
 RRTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: Popeyes restaurant to reportedly open near Clemson
 TigerFaction
spacer Re: TNET: Popeyes restaurant to reportedly open near Clemson
 7spots
spacer I know I’m old and slow on the uptake.....
 OrangeExpress®
spacer Re: I know I’m old and slow on the uptake.....
 Joe21®
spacer Re: I know I’m old and slow on the uptake.....
 CarolinaKudzu
spacer Re: TNET: Popeyes restaurant to reportedly open near Clemson
 Tigerfan292
spacer Re: TNET: Popeyes restaurant to reportedly open near Clemson
 TigerNet Recruiting®
spacer Re: TNET: Popeyes restaurant to reportedly open near Clemson
 grrowl
spacer Re: TNET: Popeyes restaurant to reportedly open near Clemson
 RRTiger®
spacer Re: Aren't Easley and Anderson close to Clemson? Already
 tigerteez
spacer Re: TNET: Popeyes restaurant to reportedly open near Clemson
 courtenayflash
spacer Lulz. Let us know when the Dollar Tree opens.***
 josephg®
spacer Re: TNET: Popeyes restaurant to reportedly open near Clemson
 JKBtigerpaw
spacer Anderson and Easley locations currently open.***
 tigerteez
Read all 34 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
