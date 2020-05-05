Popeyes restaurant to reportedly open near Clemson

Not a ton of college football news to discuss, but there is major news for fans of delicious fried chicken.

A Popeyes restaurant has applied to build a new location at Hartwell Village in Seneca near Clemson University according to multiple reports, including the Anderson Independent Mail.

This is huge news, especially to me, because I have still not had that fried chicken sandwich that everyone raves about and is always sold out. Is it overrated? I have no idea, but I hope to find out.

Chick-Fil-a, Zaxby's, KFC, Bojangles, and others, better bring their A-game as there appears to be a new player in town shortly.