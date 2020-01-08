PHOTOS: Fiesta Bowl vs Ohio State Full Gallery (700 Photos)

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Check out the 705 photos from the TigerNet staff from the Fiesta Bowl vs. Ohio State. TigerNet is home to the most extensive searchable Clemson sports image database on the web. Currently, the TigerNet archive has over 106,000 photos from Clemson sporting events.

Fiesta Bowl Photo Gallery II

Fiesta Bowl Photo Gallery I

Fiesta Bowl Postgame and Celebration Photo Gallery