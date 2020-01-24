|
PHOTOS: Clemson Softball Ribbon Cutting and Facilities Tour
|Friday, January 24, 2020 1:31 PM- -
Check out the photos from Friday's ribbon-cutting for Clemson softball. After the ceremony, there was a tour of the new facilities.
