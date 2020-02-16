|
PHOTOS: Clemson Baseball vs Liberty
|Sunday, February 16, 2020 4:08 PM- -
Check out all 42 shots from David Grooms from the Clemson baseball's 1-0 win over Liberty.
TigerNet is home to the most extensive searchable Clemson sports image database on the web. Currently, the TigerNet archive has over 107,000 photos from Clemson sporting events.
TigerNet is home to the most extensive searchable Clemson sports image database on the web. Currently, the TigerNet archive has over 107,000 photos from Clemson sporting events.