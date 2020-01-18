|
PHOTOS: 2020 National Championship vs LSU
|Saturday, January 18, 2020 11:30 AM- -
Check out the 439 photos from the TigerNet staff from the 2020 National Championship vs LSU in New Orleans, LA.
TigerNet is home to the most extensive searchable Clemson sports image database on the web. Currently, the TigerNet archive has over 107,000 photos from Clemson sporting events.
