Ohio hospital wrapping newborns in 'Beat Clemson' blankets
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, December 22, 2019 6:04 PM
Ohio hospital wrapping newborns in 'Beat Clemson' blankets

The 2019 Playstation Fiesta Bowl featuring No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson will be played Saturday, 12/28 at 8:00 PM on ESPN.

Fans and even hospitals are getting ready for the big-time showdown.

Ohio State Wexner Medical Center will be wrapping all their newborn babies with red blankets that say "Beat Clemson 12-28-19."

No word yet if Greenville Health System near Clemson, S.C. has a retaliatory orange baby blanket in the works.

It's a fun idea by Wexner, but the last time they wrapped their newborn babies in 'Beat Clemson' blankets, the Tigers embarrassed the Buckeyes 31-0 in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl.

2016 Buckeye Babies:

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Hunter Renfrow scores impressive 56-yard TD vs. Chargers
WATCH: Hunter Renfrow scores impressive 56-yard TD vs. Chargers
WATCH: Christian Wilkins scores TD for Dolphins offense
WATCH: Christian Wilkins scores TD for Dolphins offense
Post your comments!
Read all 10 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week