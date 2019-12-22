Ohio hospital wrapping newborns in 'Beat Clemson' blankets

Fans and even hospitals are getting ready for the big-time showdown.

Ohio State Wexner Medical Center will be wrapping all their newborn babies with red blankets that say "Beat Clemson 12-28-19."

No word yet if Greenville Health System near Clemson, S.C. has a retaliatory orange baby blanket in the works.

It's a fun idea by Wexner, but the last time they wrapped their newborn babies in 'Beat Clemson' blankets, the Tigers embarrassed the Buckeyes 31-0 in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl.