Ohio hospital wrapping newborns in 'Beat Clemson' blankets
|Sunday, December 22, 2019 6:04 PM- -
The 2019 Playstation Fiesta Bowl featuring No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Clemson will be played Saturday, 12/28 at 8:00 PM on ESPN.
Fans and even hospitals are getting ready for the big-time showdown. Ohio State Wexner Medical Center will be wrapping all their newborn babies with red blankets that say "Beat Clemson 12-28-19." No word yet if Greenville Health System near Clemson, S.C. has a retaliatory orange baby blanket in the works. It's a fun idea by Wexner, but the last time they wrapped their newborn babies in 'Beat Clemson' blankets, the Tigers embarrassed the Buckeyes 31-0 in the 2016 Fiesta Bowl.
Hey @TBDBITL - we're stealing your acronym this week. At #OSUWexMed, we have TBDB(abies)ITL! This week, all #BuckeyeBabies born at our hospital will receive Beat Clemson sleep swaddles to help get them ready for the game on Saturday! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/UxXUdLsZAc— The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (@OSUWexMed) December 22, 2019
2016 Buckeye Babies:
Any #BuckeyeBaby born today through Fiesta Bowl Saturday receive a #BeatClemson sleep sack or tummy time blanket! #GoBucks pic.twitter.com/5SwMY9n90x— The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center (@OSUWexMed) December 28, 2016