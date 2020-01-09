Odell Beckham gifts Beats headphones for LSU, sends motivational message

The NFL standout showed off his love for his former college by gifting Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones to the entire team before their title matchup with No. 3 Clemson.

He also had a motivational note written out to the players:

"This is your opportunity to leave behind a legacy and write yourself into the history books, not just as the undefeated national champions but as legends, you're here for a reason, now make it count. Best of Luck, Men! #GeauxTigers