Odell Beckham gifts Beats headphones for LSU, sends motivational message
Thursday, January 9, 2020
Mark Rebilas - USA Today Sports
Mark Rebilas - USA Today Sports

First, it was Lebron James, and now it's Odell Beckham Jr. giving away some free gear to Clemson opponents.

The NFL standout showed off his love for his former college by gifting Beats Studio 3 Wireless headphones to the entire team before their title matchup with No. 3 Clemson.

He also had a motivational note written out to the players:

"This is your opportunity to leave behind a legacy and write yourself into the history books, not just as the undefeated national champions but as legends, you're here for a reason, now make it count. Best of Luck, Men! #GeauxTigers

TigerNet.com
