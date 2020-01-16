OSU head coach still upset over playoff loss to Clemson: "It's hard to let go"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Sometimes class='logo-area utip' data-tipped-options="ajax: { data: { type: 'Coach', sport: '', playerId: 'null' } }"> it's hard to let things go. Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is having a hard time dealing with the 29-23 playoff loss to Clemson on December 28. During Wednesday's press conference at Woody Hayes Athletic Complex, he explained that he thought his Buckeyes had a chance to run the table against Clemson and LSU. “I’m just telling you it’s hard to let go, and we’re not going to let go,” he said. “You have to move on with your life, but at the same time, we talked to the team -- we’re not going to just flush this. This is going to be here for a long time. And that’s the way it should be. We felt like we had a chance to go win the whole thing, we didn’t do it, so it’s going to stay fresh in our minds.”