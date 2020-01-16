BREAKING

OSU head coach still upset over playoff loss to Clemson: "It's hard to let go"
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, January 16, 2020 2:15 PM
Matthew Emmons - USA Today Sports (Photo: Matthew Emmons / USATODAY)
Matthew Emmons - USA Today Sports (Photo: Matthew Emmons / USATODAY)

Sometimes it's hard to let things go.

Ohio State head coach Ryan Day is having a hard time dealing with the 29-23 playoff loss to Clemson on December 28.

During Wednesday's press conference at Woody Hayes Athletic Complex, he explained that he thought his Buckeyes had a chance to run the table against Clemson and LSU.

“I’m just telling you it’s hard to let go, and we’re not going to let go,” he said. “You have to move on with your life, but at the same time, we talked to the team -- we’re not going to just flush this. This is going to be here for a long time. And that’s the way it should be. We felt like we had a chance to go win the whole thing, we didn’t do it, so it’s going to stay fresh in our minds.”

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 36) Author
spacer TNET: OSU head coach still upset over playoff loss to Clemson: "It's hard to let go"
TigerNet News
spacer Ryan, take a hint from Dabo, let it go
TigerCook®
spacer exactly. Our players get it. Most of fans get it Dabo has
tigertrain®
spacer I’m so glad Dabo doesn’t act like this. Real winners tip their hat
CootSmackdown16®
spacer Re: Ryan, take a hint from Dabo, let it go
tigerband1®
spacer Re: Ryan, take a hint from Dabo, let it go
Mogambu®
spacer Did that dude grow mentally past 3rd grade?***
tigerdrummer®
spacer Re: Did that dude grow mentally past 3rd grade?***
HopefulTiger®
spacer Re: TNET: OSU head coach still upset over playoff loss to Clemson: "It's hard to let go"
Hakalo27
spacer Re: TNET: OSU head coach still upset over playoff loss to Clemson: "It's hard to let go"
BuzzCzar®
spacer Stop Saying the Better Team Won... We didn't Find Out!
marklee
spacer Re: Stop Saying the Better Team Won... We didn't Find Out!
luckyj®
spacer Re: Stop Saying the Better Team Won... We didn't Find Out!
rebeltigersteeler
spacer Re: TNET: OSU head coach still upset over playoff loss to Clemson: "It's hard to let go"
Gumby®
spacer Re: TNET: OSU head coach still upset over playoff loss to Clemson: "It's hard to let go"
HumbleServant®
spacer Wow! Mentally unhealthy. No personal responsibility taken
apextiger®
spacer Re: TNET: OSU head coach still upset over playoff loss to Clemson: "It's hard to let go"
classy paws
spacer Re: TNET: OSU head coach still upset over playoff loss to Clemson: "It's hard to let go"
Rw43
spacer LOL, hope we beat'em for a 5th time next year...***
TIGERFANN
spacer Re: TNET: OSU head coach still upset over playoff loss to Clemson: "It's hard to let go"
jscott224
spacer Re: TNET: OSU head coach still upset over playoff loss to Clemson: "It's hard to let go"
ddclemson
spacer What a snowflake
sgraupn
spacer Because he thinks OSU would've fared better against LSU?
quadtiger
spacer Drinking a bud heavy screw top***
jgh187
spacer Re: TNET: OSU head coach still upset over playoff loss to Clemson: "It's hard to let go"
TigersOnHill
spacer Re: TNET: OSU head coach still upset over playoff loss to Clemson: "It's hard to let go"
TigersOnHill
spacer Re: TNET: OSU head coach still upset over playoff loss to Clemson: "It's hard to let go"
Injun Tiger
spacer Re: TNET: OSU head coach still upset over playoff loss to Clemson: "It's hard to let go"
Illnoistiger®
spacer Change your tampon already
tigersincepell®
spacer Re: TNET: OSU head coach still upset over playoff loss to Clemson: "It's hard to let go"
Thoughtful
spacer Re: TNET: OSU head coach still upset over playoff loss to Clemson: "It's hard to let go"
Buckeye Tiger®
spacer tell whiny pants to get over it.***
freakgeek
spacer Just When You Thought
Tommypine
spacer "How to let one loss become two"...
TonyTiger®
spacer I think he is referring to the fact
Tobias27772
spacer Re: TNET: OSU head coach still upset over playoff loss to Clemson: "It's hard to let go"
iron4044®
spacer Re: TNET: OSU head coach still upset over playoff loss to Clemson: "It's hard to let go"
tigerbjg
