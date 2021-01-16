No. 18 Virginia rolls No. 12 Tigers

TigerNet Staff by

No. 18 Virginia blitzed the No. 12 Tigers' No. 1-ranked defense (KenPom) to pull away with ease to an 85-50 win in Littlejohn Coliseum Saturday. Clemson (9-2, 3-2 ACC), which returned to action for the first time since Jan. 5 due to a pause for COVID-19 protocol, saw Virginia (9-2, 5-0 ACC) shoot 61 percent from the field and knock down 15 3-pointers. Clemson senior leader Aamir Simms was held to two points on 1-of-9 shooting. After an ice-cold shooting start, the Tigers closed the first half on an 8-0 run to cut the deficit to 16 points. Virginia outscored Clemson 24-9 out of the halftime break to put the game away. The Cavaliers had five score in double-figures, led by Sam Hauser (14) and Tomas Woldetensae (14). Clemson didn't have a double-figure scorer, with freshman forward PJ Hall leading the way (8).

The Tigers return to action on Wednesday at Georgia Tech (7 p.m./RSN).

Brad Brownell’s Postgame Quotes

Opening statement:

"This was a tough day at the office, to say the least. We just didn't have it tonight, and Virginia definitely had something to do with it. They were outstanding and always two steps faster than us. Our guys seemed to lose confidence right away. We just couldn't make any shots early on. Virginia made plenty of threes, some open and some guarded. We lost our edge and confidence tonight. We just need to get back to practice and get back in a routine."

On the keys to the game:

"We looked dazed and confused at times. Virginia had a good game plan, and they executed it at a high level. When you make shots like they did, it's hard to defend. We just didn't do the things we needed to do. This was the first time all year we didn't handle adversity well."

This is Tony Bennett's 12th season at #UVA. In his first 11 seasons, Cavaliers had two games with five double-figure scorers. Tonight at Clemson is the third time in the last four games. — David Teel (@ByDavidTeel) January 17, 2021

In the last 10 years, Clemson football is averaging 54 PPG vs Virginia.



In the last 10 years, Clemson basketball is averaging 53 PPG vs Virginia. — Bryan Ives (@awaytoworthy) January 17, 2021

On heels of Wednesday's 80-68 W over Notre Dame, this also marks first time under Bennett that #UVA has scored 80-plus in consecutive ACC games. Last time was 2007 under Dave Leitao: 103 vs. Maryland and 88 vs. Wake. https://t.co/9Da8Z9p529 — David Teel (@ByDavidTeel) January 17, 2021