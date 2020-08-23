NFL virtual football clinic features Deshaun Watson as instructor

TigerNet Staff by

Deshaun Watson is among a number of pro stars to partner with the NFL to help out high school players that may be facing difficulties training with seasons postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watson lays out three of his QB training regimens in the 11-Online virtual training series for players at all levels and positions.

Watch his routine at this link (click the dropdown menu mid-page to select his tutorial).