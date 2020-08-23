NFL virtual football clinic features Deshaun Watson as instructor
by - Sunday, August 23, 2020 2:11 PM
Watson held a skills clinic in Clemson last year.
Watson held a skills clinic in Clemson last year.

Deshaun Watson is among a number of pro stars to partner with the NFL to help out high school players that may be facing difficulties training with seasons postponed or canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Watson lays out three of his QB training regimens in the 11-Online virtual training series for players at all levels and positions.

Watch his routine at this link (click the dropdown menu mid-page to select his tutorial).

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #144 'Stolen Tiger in 1950s'
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #144 'Stolen Tiger in 1950s'
NFL virtual football clinic features Deshaun Watson as instructor
NFL virtual football clinic features Deshaun Watson as instructor
Hunter Renfrow jokes about coming back to Clemson
Hunter Renfrow jokes about coming back to Clemson
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week