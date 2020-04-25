Breaking: NFL draft: Former Clemson OL selected by Rams

Brandon Rink by Staff Writer -

Former Clemson offensive lineman Tremayne Anchrum was selected with the 250th overall pick of the seventh round by the Los Angeles Rams Saturday. Anchrum logged 2,516 career snaps, which made him only the 23rd player in school history top the 2,500 mark. He started 37 games and played in 55. “Tremayne Anchrum was a very underrated guy in this draft," Clemson coach Dabo Swinney said in a school statement. "He has been a four-year starter out of position and has played against the best of the best from Chase Young to Clelin Ferrell and everybody in between. He’s incredibly smart, very athletic, strong, and has a great football I.Q. He is another guy that’s going to change a locker room from a leadership standpoint. He is a captain and a graduate. He brings a lot of versatility to the offensive line because he can play tackle, obviously, because he started for us at this level for four years, but I think he’s got a chance to really make a really good guard at the next level.” Taking first-team All-ACC honors, Anchrum earned ACC offensive lineman of the week after the win over Boston College and shared team offensive MVP honors at Louisville.

ESPN projected Anchrum moving inside before the draft as the No. 10 OG and he was the No. 262 overall prospect on CBS Sports. He was announced as an offensive guard by the Rams.

“Tremayne can play several positions and is going to bring an intelligence factor to the Rams," O-line coach Robbie Caldwell said in a school statement. "He can play left or right and also has the ability and the knowledge to play center as well.”

He is a seventh Tiger to be drafted. Spotrac projects his salary to be $2.7 million with a $75K signing bonus.

Anchrum notes (via Clemson)

TREMAYNE ANCHRUM

Became the 64th player to have played for Head Coach Dabo Swinney to be drafted into the NFL, including the fifth seventh-round pick of Swinney’s tenure.

Joins Chris Hairston (2011), Brandon Thomas (2014) and John Simpson (2020) as offensive linemen selected in Swinney’s tenure.

Became the first Clemson player ever selected with the No. 250 overall pick.

Represents the Rams’ 12th all-time selection from Clemson, including the team’s first since selecting DT Dorrell Scott in 2009. He is the fifth Clemson offensive lineman selected among that group and the first since C Dustin Fry in 2007.

Became the first Clemson player selected by the Rams in Los Angeles since P Dale Hatcher in 1985. The Rams’ six most recent selections from Clemson prior to Anchrum came during the organization’s stint in St. Louis prior to returning to Los Angeles.

Will play in Los Angeles, where his father, Tremayne Anchrum Sr., played basketball at the University of Southern California.