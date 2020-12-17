ND QB 'excited' to face returning Tigers to quiet critics 'when we get this win'

TigerNet Staff by

Notre Dame quarterback Ian Book oozes confidence and he has some reason for it. Book is the winningest all-time QB for the Fighting Irish with a 30-3 record, including a 10-0 mark that has Notre Dame ranked No. 2 and playing for an ACC title and Playoff berth against No. 3 Clemson Saturday (4 p.m./ABC). Book and his teammates have heard plenty about the Tigers who were missing from the action of a 47-40 double OT Irish win on Nov. 7, which included starters Trevor Lawrence, James Skalski, Tyler Davis and Mike Jones Jr. His team a 10.5-point underdog currently, Book is ready to show what they can do against a Clemson team more at full-strength. "Right, we’re kinda saying it all week that our 11 guys will be there," Book said to ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit about critiques of their win. "You know what I mean? The guys we’re going to play with will be there and that’s what matters. I’m excited that all those guys are back and we can play them and have all those people (critics of win) be quiet when the game is over when we get this win.

"It’s adding fuel to the fire. I think it will be an awesome game, but at the end of the day, it’s about our guys."

Book says there was a tangible belief in the team going into the first matchup.

"Everybody believed we could win. That’s what I felt. There was no doubt," he said. "This team knew we could go in and get a ‘W.’ That’s how we feel going to play in this ACC Championship. They’re a great team and this is a great matchup. But when you’ve got everybody on the same page believing you can win, that’s something special."

ESPN's Herbstreit asked about the national perception of Notre Dame and a perceived lack of respect.

"Yeah we talk about it. I don’t know if there’s a specific reason for it," Book said. "I think just because it’s Notre Dame there’s an outside noise that doubts Notre Dame. I kinda like it, and I think our team likes it and uses it as fuel. It’s a chip on our shoulder. We’ve got to win every game and we want to win every game and we believe that we can compete and make it to the Playoffs and win a National Championship."