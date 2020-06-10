NCAA passes relief for D1 baseball programs ahead of draft

TigerNet Staff

A shortened MLB draft gets underway Wednesday evening with the first round Wednesday (7 p.m.) and then the remaining four rounds on Thursday (5 p.m.). With that in mind and coming off of the shortened 2020 season, the NCAA announced relief with a couple different measures to help the game of college baseball. Eligibility waivers for spring sports athletes will be given to those who want them, and with that measure, an NCAA committee ruled the 2020-21 academic year will not have a 35-man roster cap. Thirty-two players can now receive a partial scholarship, up from 27, and the 25 percent scholarship minimum has been lifted.

Players who are not selected in the five-round draft could be signed for a maximum signing bonus of $20,000, which could make returning to school a more favorable option to improve draft stock in 2021 (or beyond if an incoming signee).

Clemson LHP Sam Weatherly and LHP/OF signee Caden Grice are considered potential draftees over the next couple days.

