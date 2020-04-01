NCAA extends recruiting dead period
by - Correspondent - Wednesday, April 1, 2020 5:07 PM
The NCAA extended its recruiting dead period another month and a half on Wednesday.

In accordance with COVID-19 precautions, there will be no recruiting visits or coaching staff visits for evaluations through May 31.

The dead period allows for coaches and prospective recruits to talk via messaging or calls still.

The previous dead period had been extended until April 15.

