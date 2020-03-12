NCAA cancels basketball tournaments, winter and spring championships

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The NCAA announced on Thursday that they have decided to cancel the upcoming NCAA men's and women's basketball tournaments as well as the winter and spring championships to try to help with the coronavirus pandemic. "Today, NCAA President Mark Emmert and the Board of Governors canceled the Division I men’s and women’s 2020 basketball tournaments, as well as all remaining winter and spring NCAA championships," the statement said. "This decision is based on the evolving COVID-19 public health threat, our ability to ensure the events do not contribute to spread of the pandemic, and the impracticality of hosting such events at any time during this academic year given ongoing decisions by other entities."