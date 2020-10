Movement in AP top-5 after Big Ten returns

TigerNet Staff by

Ohio State moved up two spots to No. 3 in the AP Poll after their season debut Saturday, while Clemson maintained its lock on No. 1 (52 first-place votes).

Alabama (10) is next-best, while Notre Dame and Georgia complete the top-5.

Clemson topped Syracuse 47-21 on Saturday, while Alabama rolled Tennessee 48-17, Notre Dame controlled things at Pittsburgh, 45-3, and Ohio State dominated Nebraska, 52-17.

More ACC reps are at No. 12 (Miami) and No. 15 (UNC).

AP Poll - 10/25

Rnk Team (Record) Prev rank Points 1st votes

1 Clemson (6-0) 1 1,539 (52)

2 Alabama (5-0) 2 1,494 (10)

3 Ohio State (1-0) 5 1,402

4 Notre Dame (5-0) 3 1,353

5 Georgia (3-1) 4 1,292

6 Oklahoma State (4-0) 6 1,201

7 Cincinnati (3-0) 9 1,100

8 Texas A&M (3-1) 7 1,094

9 Wisconsin (1-0) 14 950

10 Florida (2-1) 10 933

11 Brigham Young (6-0) 12 906

12 Miami (FL) (5-1) 11 888

13 Michigan (1-0) 18 839

14 Oregon (0-0) 13 784

15 North Carolina (4-1) 14 758

16 Kansas State (4-1) 20 562

17 Indiana (1-0) 466

18 Penn State (0-1) 8 443

19 Marshall (5-0) 22 379

20 Coastal Carolina (5-0) 25 282

21 USC (0-0) 24 243

22 SMU (5-0) 16 208

23 Iowa State (3-2) 17 205

24 Oklahoma (3-2) 155

25 Boise State (1-0) 113

Others receiving votes: Memphis 105, Liberty 85, Tulsa 80, Louisiana-Lafayette 50, Army 44, Auburn 41, Minnesota 40, Utah 36, Northwestern 20, Washington 15, Arkansas 15, Purdue 8, Arizona State 7, Appalachian State 6, California 4, Boston College 2, Texas 2, San Diego State 1