Monte Lee addresses abrupt end to 2020 baseball season

TigerNet Staff by Correspondent -

Clemson baseball coach Monte Lee addressed Tuesday the abrupt end to his team's 2020 season due to the spread of COVID-19 (or coronavirus). Clemson wrapped its campaign with a walk-off win over Winthrop last Wednesday to finish 14-3 The season officially came to a close with the ACC canceling all athletic events in the 2019-20 academic year on Tuesday. Lee took to Twitter to send a message out: "With our season coming to an abrupt end due to the worldwide crisis we have come to know as COVID-19, I would like to take a moment to share some gratitude with the people who mean so much to us. "To our fans, thank you so much for supporting our players this year. Even though our season has been cut short, you were there at full strength to support us every step of the way. We will be back and better next year, and we can't wait to see you all at a packed Doug Kingsmore Stadium. "To my coaching staff and support staff, you all work as hard as anyone and always put the players first. You define what servant leadership is all about. I am incredibly proud to work with such wonderful people. "And to our players, it is really hard to put into words how tough this is for all of us. However, tough times don't last...tough people do. And you guys certainly are tough. You don't go 6-0 in one-run games if you're not! It wasn't always pretty, but we dang sure competed as hard as we could. I'm very proud of all of you and love you all. We truly are family.

"I do not know what the near future looks like, but I cannot wait to get after it when we start back next season. Until then, stay safe and go Tigers.

Sincerely,

Monte Lee"