Mock draft includes a Deshaun Watson trade

Two former Clemson QB greats could be factors in the 2021 NFL draft. One, for sure, will be Trevor Lawrence, who is universally-projected as the top pick going to the Jacksonville Jaguars. Another could very well be Deshaun Watson, who has officially requested a trade now after unhappiness with actions from Houston's front office lately. Pro Football Focus has Watson bound for the New York Jets and the Texans taking BYU's Zach Wilson with the Jets' No. 2 overall pick behind Lawrence after a trade. Houston has talked tough so far in saying they have no desire to trade Watson, and their asking price reportedly is two first-round picks, two second-round picks and two young defensive starters, per the Houston Chronicle. The 2017 first-round selection and 2016 national champion Watson has been selected for three Pro Bowls and thrown for 14,539 yards and 104 touchdowns over 54 NFL games.

He signed an extension with the Texans in September that made him the highest-paid player in the NFL over the next four years.

The Rams-Lions trade will have nothing to do with a Watson trade if the Texans do it. They'll want 2 ones, 2 twos and 2 young defensive starters, at the least. Watson, 25, under contract, great QB, team leader, beloved by fans, pillar of the community. Start with the Jets. — John McClain (@McClain_on_NFL) January 31, 2021