Mike Williams injury update
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, September 6, 2020 11:11 AM
Williams is a standout receiver for the Chargers (Kirby Lee - USA Today Sports)
Williams is a standout receiver for the Chargers (Kirby Lee - USA Today Sports)

A 'WRU' member is still out of action.

Chargers receiver Mike Williams left practice two weeks ago after going down hard trying to make a diving catch and landed on his right shoulder.

He was diagnosed with a AC joint sprain in his shoulder and considered week-to-week.

However, the Athletic's Daniel Popper is reporting that Williams is likely to miss four to six weeks according to their sources believing the NFL.com's 'two to four weeks' injury timeline is too optimistic.

Publicly, Chargers offensive coordinator Gilbert Manzano is way more positive on Williams' injury.

“I think Mike has got that mindset to be ready to play. We look forward to having him on September 13.”

In 2019, Williams had an impressive season with a career-high 49 catches for 1,001 yards and two touchdowns.

Williams was picked 7th overall out of Clemson in the 2017 NFL draft.

