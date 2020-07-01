Madden 21 expands college gameplay, Clemson one of teams
by - Wednesday, July 1, 2020 1:08 PM
Maybe some games in Death Valley featured now in Madden?
Maybe some games in Death Valley featured now in Madden?

We don't appear to be much closer to the return of the NCAA football video game franchise, but its NFL counterpart is expanding its college offerings in Madden 21.

Last year, the game added 'Face of the Franchise' mode and the ability to play in a one-off national championship with Clemson and a select number of other programs.

EA Sports bills in the new edition that you can play "two challenging seasons of college football AND win (a) College Football Playoff Championship (or two) along the way."

The story mode takes you through a player's rise from high school to the pros and features some obstacles to overcome in between games. In this installment, there is a kind of bizarre storyline before heading to the next level as a QB: "As if that weren’t enough, you’re thrown out of your comfort zone and into disarray when Coach O’Brien (voiced by Robert Patrick) delivers you an ultimatum – either switch positions to Running Back or Wide Receiver, or pack your bags and take your chances in the NFL Draft!"

Anyway, Clemson is joined by Texas, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Miami, Florida, LSU, Oregon and Southern Cal as teams you can select (per ESPN).

The game is slated to go on sale on August 25.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to TigerNet Staff: Email | Comment
McMaster says football won't be allowed in state if virus continues rapid spread
McMaster says football won't be allowed in state if virus continues rapid spread
Rankings update: Clemson's in tough competition at top of 2021 class
Rankings update: Clemson's in tough competition at top of 2021 class
Madden 21 expands college gameplay, Clemson one of teams
Madden 21 expands college gameplay, Clemson one of teams
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week