Madden 21 expands college gameplay, Clemson one of teams

We don't appear to be much closer to the return of the NCAA football video game franchise, but its NFL counterpart is expanding its college offerings in Madden 21. Last year, the game added 'Face of the Franchise' mode and the ability to play in a one-off national championship with Clemson and a select number of other programs. EA Sports bills in the new edition that you can play "two challenging seasons of college football AND win (a) College Football Playoff Championship (or two) along the way." The story mode takes you through a player's rise from high school to the pros and features some obstacles to overcome in between games. In this installment, there is a kind of bizarre storyline before heading to the next level as a QB: "As if that weren’t enough, you’re thrown out of your comfort zone and into disarray when Coach O’Brien (voiced by Robert Patrick) delivers you an ultimatum – either switch positions to Running Back or Wide Receiver, or pack your bags and take your chances in the NFL Draft!"

Anyway, Clemson is joined by Texas, Michigan State, Nebraska, Oklahoma, Miami, Florida, LSU, Oregon and Southern Cal as teams you can select (per ESPN).

The game is slated to go on sale on August 25.

