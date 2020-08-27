Mackensie Alexander's father found alive
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, August 27, 2020 8:53 AM
Harrison Barden - USA Today Sports
Harrison Barden - USA Today Sports

Great news to report today.

Mackensie Alexander's father Jean Odney Alexandre was found alive after three days missing from a berry-picking trip.

According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, Alexandre went up and spoke with a ranger at Kissimmee Praire Preserve State Park this morning.

“He is in good health and will be turned over to family members," they announced.

His family including Mackensie are on the way to see him now according to reports.

TigerNet wants to give our best wishes to the Alexander family on this happy reunion.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Mackensie Alexander's father found alive
Mackensie Alexander's father found alive
Swinney updates latest on Justyn Ross' football future
Swinney updates latest on Justyn Ross' football future
Dabo Swinney reacts to the shooting of Jacob Blake
Dabo Swinney reacts to the shooting of Jacob Blake
Post your comments!
Read all 7 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
search
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest

TigerBoards

Read More
Top Clemson News of the Week