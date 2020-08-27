Mackensie Alexander's father found alive

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Great news to report today.

Mackensie Alexander's father Jean Odney Alexandre was found alive after three days missing from a berry-picking trip.

According to the Collier County Sheriff's Office, Alexandre went up and spoke with a ranger at Kissimmee Praire Preserve State Park this morning.

“He is in good health and will be turned over to family members," they announced.

His family including Mackensie are on the way to see him now according to reports.

TigerNet wants to give our best wishes to the Alexander family on this happy reunion.

