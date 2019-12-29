MVPs announced for 2019 Fiesta Bowl
by - Assoc. Editor - Sunday, December 29, 2019 12:24 AM
MVPs announced for 2019 Fiesta Bowl

Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence and linebacker Chad Smith were named the offensive and defensive MVP respectively against Ohio State on Saturday night.

Lawrence was named offensive MVP going 18-for-33 passing for 259 yards and two passing touchdowns. He also used his dual-threat ability leading the Tigers with 16 rushes for 107 yards and a rushing score.

Smith had a team-leading 12 tackles including 8 solos in the win against the Buckeyes.

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Cowherd calls out Ohio State for blaming officiating in Fiesta Bowl
WATCH: Cowherd calls out Ohio State for blaming officiating in Fiesta Bowl
Swinney on beat-up Tigers: "Ain't nobody ok"
Swinney on beat-up Tigers: "Ain't nobody ok"
Post your comments!
Read all 0 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best of the Week