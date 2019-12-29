|
MVPs announced for 2019 Fiesta Bowl
|Sunday, December 29, 2019 12:24 AM- -
Clemson quarterback
Trevor Lawrence and linebacker
Chad Smith were named the offensive and defensive MVP respectively against Ohio State on Saturday night.
Lawrence was named offensive MVP going 18-for-33 passing for 259 yards and two passing touchdowns. He also used his dual-threat ability leading the Tigers with 16 rushes for 107 yards and a rushing score. Smith had a team-leading 12 tackles including 8 solos in the win against the Buckeyes.
Lawrence was named offensive MVP going 18-for-33 passing for 259 yards and two passing touchdowns. He also used his dual-threat ability leading the Tigers with 16 rushes for 107 yards and a rushing score.
Smith had a team-leading 12 tackles including 8 solos in the win against the Buckeyes.
Tags: Trevor Lawrence, Chad Smith