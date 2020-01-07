Louisiana hospital wrapping newborns in "Let's Geaux Bebe!" onesies

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

More hospitals are getting excited for a football matchup. The Woman's Hospital in Baton Rouge will be giving out LSU onesies all week to celebrate LSU's upcoming championship game against Clemson.

The LSU onesies say, “How ‘bout them Tigers baby”, and “Let’s geaux bebe.”

How 'Bout Them Tigers, Baby! In celebration of LSU's football upcoming championship game, all babies born at Woman's this week will be offered a tiny tiger "jersey." #GeauxTigers #tinyTigers #LetsGeauxBebe #LSU pic.twitter.com/i7iWHlG6SC — Woman's Hospital (@WomansHospital) January 6, 2020