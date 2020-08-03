Lindsey Graham calls 2020 Palmetto rivalry halt 'unacceptable'
Without some kind of intervention, a Palmetto Bowl series that's played every season since 1909 will be sidelined.
South Carolina U.S. Senator Lindsey Graham says the Clemson-South Carolina football rivalry not playing this season is "unacceptable."

Graham said so on a video shared by ABC Columbia Monday, adding that the SEC's move to go to all-conference games "makes no sense."

"You've got some rivalry games out there that have been going on for a very, very long time," Graham said. "I think we have the ability as a state to manage a game between Clemson and South Carolina safely. And the idea of stopping this rivalry for the pandemic bothers me. I'm disappointed and I think it's unacceptable.

"We can't let this pandemic stop this rivalry."

Clemson and South Carolina went into 2020 as the longest continuous, non-conference rivalry, seeing action each season since 1909. The ACC voted to allow its member schools one non-conference game this season with the ACC-SEC rivalries in mind. A South Carolina official said that the Gamecocks were the lone SEC team to vote against their league's proposal.

Graham has been a frequent visitor to Clemson football practices over the years and is an Upstate native and a South Carolina graduate.

"I'm going to call and object," he said. "I can't make them do anything they don't want to do, but I think I'm speaking for a lot of people that want to see football between Clemson and South Carolina.

"If you're going to play football, play football in a way that makes sense and to me it doesn't make sense to stop the Clemson-South Carolina game if you're going to play other games."

