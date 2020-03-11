Latest Clemson update regarding COVID-19

Press Release by

Clemson University officials were notified this morning, March 11, the test results for the individual being monitored were found to be negative for Coronavirus Disease 2019 (COVID-19). While students have been informed to prepare for the possibility of class instruction moving online at some point in the semester, there have been no decisions made at this time. Additionally, there are no plans to close campus, even if instruction is moved online. University officials continue to closely monitor COVID-19 and are actively engaged in daily planning in an effort to inform and reduce the risk to faculty, staff, students and visitors from the virus. As of today, March 11, at 10:30 a.m., the University can confirm the following: No confirmed cases in Clemson. Zero cases in Clemson being monitored. No changes to the academic calendar, including Spring Break. No modifications to operations at any Clemson campus or location around the state. All students, faculty and staff returning from international travel must contact University health services (864-656-2457) to begin the screening process prior to return to campus.

Persons Being Monitored at Clemson University 0

Confirmed Positives at Clemson University 0

University officials are committed to providing ongoing, accurate information to our entire community through this site. Be aware of scams and misinformation. This site houses all important campus notifications, resources and latest news. Some of the resources include our glossary of terms, travel information and advisories, contact information for key offices, personal health recommendations and frequently asked questions.