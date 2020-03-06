Lady Tigers' season ends with loss to BC in ACC Tournament

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Although Shania Meertens had a career night, Clemson came up short in its second-round ACC Tournament matchup on Thursday. Taking on the sixth-seeded Boston College Eagles, the Tigers, who were the No. 11 seed in the tournament, put forth a valiant effort but lost 85-73 at Greensboro Coliseum. Clemson (8-23) finished with a shooting percentage of 45.6, and Boston College (19-11) shot the ball at a percentage of 47.3. The Tigers knocked down nine 3-pointers and 12 free throws and also racked up 25 points off 20 Boston College turnovers. However, the Eagles were a stellar 25-for-29 at the foul line and also scored 19 points out of the fast break. The Tigers benefited from 33 points off the bench and 24 points in the paint. Boston College outrebounded Clemson 32-26. Setting a new single-game career-high in points for herself, Shania Meertens led the charge for the Tigers by dropping 20 points, 10 of which were scored in the second quarter. Meertens went 7-of-15 from the floor and 4-for-5 at the free throw line. She also pulled down five rebounds and notched three assists. Hannah Hank recorded 12 points on 5-of-6 shooting to go along with her four boards. Kendall Spray, who connected on four 3-point attempts to finish the season with 80 makes from deep, registered 12 points, as well. Boston College's Marnelle Garraud finished with 21 points, six rebounds and five assists. The first half was a tale of two quarters, as a defensive battle in the first quarter transitioned into a high-flying second quarter. Boston College led 15-12 through one quarter of play, but Clemson held the Eagles scoreless for nearly five minutes of the opening period. Both teams eclipsed 20 points in the second quarter, with the Eagles taking a 44-34 lead into halftime. Danae McNeal and the aforementioned Meertens sparked Clemson in the second quarter, as McNeal experienced success driving to the hoop while Meertens knocked down several jumpers.

Hannah Hank was the one who incited the Tigers in the third quarter, though, and she did so by sinking 3-pointers on back-to-back possessions as part of an 8-0 Clemson run. Coming into the game, Hank had not made a 3-ball all season long, but her newfound success from beyond the arc contributed to the Tigers tying the contest at 49 points apiece and going up 57-55 soon after that. After falling down by two, Boston College closed out the third quarter on a 6-0 run to take a 61-57 lead into the fourth quarter. The Tigers outscored the Eagles 23-17 in the penultimate quarter, but Boston College outscored Clemson 24-16 in the final quarter, winning 85-73 and eliminating the Tigers from ACC Tournament play.