LSU releases statement on Odel Beckham Jr. giving cash to players after title win
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, January 16, 2020 10:38 AM
Mark Rebilas - USA Today Sports
Mark Rebilas - USA Today Sports

It wasn't monopoly money after all.

NFL receiver and LSU alum Odel Beckham Jr. was seen on video giving out $100 bills to receivers Justin Jefferson and Jontre Kirklin right in front of photographers and media members during postgame of the National Championship game.

“The bills were fake bills,” LSU associate athletic director for external communications Robert Munson said Tuesday. “It was a joke.”

Wait...maybe he was joking that it was a joke because LSU released the following statement on Wednesday:

"We are aware of the situation regarding Odell Beckham Jr. interacting with LSU student-athletes and others unaffiliated with the team following the championship game Monday night. Initial information suggested bills that were exchanged were novelty bills. Information and footage reviewed since shows apparent cash may have also been given to LSU student-athletes. We were in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately upon learning of this situation in which some of our student-athletes may have been placed in a compromising position. We are working with our student-athletes, the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation."

Update: There is an arrest warrant (simple battery) for OBJ for spanking the security guard from behind in the locker room after the title game.

The Browns released the following statement:

"We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter," the Browns said in a statement Thursday. "They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation."

Post your comments!
Subject (Replies: 39) Author
spacer TNET: LSU releases statement on Odel Beckham Jr. giving cash to players after title win
TigerNet News
spacer I have 2 thoughts on this....
edoetsch®
spacer Re: I have 2 thoughts on this....
74TIGER
spacer Did you miss his tenure in New York?
tigerdrummer®
spacer Re: Did you miss his tenure in New York? No
74TIGER
spacer Re: I have 2 thoughts on this....
ddclemson
spacer My favorite part of the LSU post game celebration was
tigerdrummer®
spacer Re: I have 2 thoughts on this....
allinallorangeallthetime52®
spacer That's some bush league excuse making.
tigerdrummer®
spacer Re: That's some bush league excuse making.
Dugatiger®
spacer Re: TNET: LSU releases statement on Odel Beckham Jr. giving cash to players after title win
Uncle Bill®
spacer A prank? The dude was paying LSU players as a reward for
tigerdrummer®
spacer C’mon Drummer, seriously?
Uncle Bill®
spacer If that's what was done on camera, what was done off?***
tigerdrummer®
spacer You’re reaching brother.
Uncle Bill®
spacer Wasn't me who gave the TD.***
tigerdrummer®
spacer Re: TNET: LSU releases statement on Odel Beckham Jr. giving cash to players after title win
hierster
spacer Re: TNET: LSU releases statement on Odel Beckham Jr. giving cash to players after title win
Uncle Bill®
spacer Re: TNET: LSU releases statement on Odel Beckham Jr. giving cash to players after title win
CU_Kobe_24®
spacer The only part that is potentially bad for the university is
TigersAndCubs
spacer Re: TNET: LSU releases statement on Odel Beckham Jr. giving cash to players after title win
Smack Daddy
spacer He probably also bought the wr's jerseys
cufan®
spacer Lawyer up and the NCAA will back down***
tigerdrummer®
spacer The NCAA would have to get up first in order to back down.
tiger_swimmer®
spacer Re: The NCAA would have to get up first in order to back down.
74TIGER
spacer Re: TNET: LSU releases statement on Odel Beckham Jr. giving cash to players after title win
OCULUS PRIME
spacer Re: TNET: LSU releases statement on Odel Beckham Jr. giving cash to players after title win
Gumby®
spacer Re: TNET: LSU releases statement on Odel Beckham Jr. giving cash to players after title win
Bring That Energy
spacer Click bait***
cuvatiger®
spacer Yawn...
TIGERFANN
spacer Re: TNET: LSU releases statement on Odel Beckham Jr. giving cash to players after title win
clemsonbluejay
spacer SEC...it just pays more***
Injun Tiger
spacer Re: SEC...it just pays more***
ddclemson
spacer Re: SEC...it just pays more***
TwoNats®
spacer NCAA mafia will get their cut and the story will fade away.***
BengalBilly
spacer Could it jeopardize their championship if ...
CU_Tiger_06
spacer Not one bit.
tigerdrummer®
spacer Re: Not one bit.
CU_Tiger_06
spacer Re: TNET: LSU releases statement on Odel Beckham Jr. giving cash to players after title win
Bareftn
spacer It's common knowledge that Beckham is an idiot
TigersAndCubs
Read all 39 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
