LSU releases statement on Odel Beckham Jr. giving cash to players after title win

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

It wasn't monopoly money after all. NFL receiver and LSU alum Odel Beckham Jr. was seen on video giving out $100 bills to receivers Justin Jefferson and Jontre Kirklin right in front of photographers and media members during postgame of the National Championship game. “The bills were fake bills,” LSU associate athletic director for external communications Robert Munson said Tuesday. “It was a joke.” Wait...maybe he was joking that it was a joke because LSU released the following statement on Wednesday: "We are aware of the situation regarding Odell Beckham Jr. interacting with LSU student-athletes and others unaffiliated with the team following the championship game Monday night. Initial information suggested bills that were exchanged were novelty bills. Information and footage reviewed since shows apparent cash may have also been given to LSU student-athletes. We were in contact with the NCAA and the SEC immediately upon learning of this situation in which some of our student-athletes may have been placed in a compromising position. We are working with our student-athletes, the NCAA and the SEC in order to rectify the situation." Update: There is an arrest warrant (simple battery) for OBJ for spanking the security guard from behind in the locker room after the title game.

The Browns released the following statement:

"We are aware of the incident and have been in touch with Odell and his representatives on the matter," the Browns said in a statement Thursday. "They are cooperating with the proper authorities to appropriately address the situation."