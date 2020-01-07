LSU billboards go up around New Orleans "We comin'"

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

Babies being wrapped in LSU onesies and now billboards going up for the SEC Tigers. The LSU football Twitter account posted a picture of billboards that will be popping up around New Orleans in preparation for the title game featuring LSU and Clemson. The billboard says, "We comin'."

No word yet where the billboards will be placed around New Orleans.