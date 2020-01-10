LSU Football releases hype video for title game "A Swag you have never seen"
by - Assoc. Editor - Friday, January 10, 2020 12:33 PM

Hype videos abound as one of the most anticipated college football games ever is only a few days away featuring No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson.

LSU Football released their impressive hype video (1 of 3) for their fans that has been seen over 4.2 million times in less than a day.

"A Swag You Have Never Seen This Is Our Time," LSU posted on Thursday with highlights from their 14-0 season with background rap music from Life Yungstaz 'Swag Surfin'."

LSU might have the swag, but will they get the win on Monday night? Time will soon tell folks.

