|
LSU Football releases hype video for title game "A Swag you have never seen"
|Friday, January 10, 2020 12:33 PM- -
Hype videos abound as one of the most anticipated college football games ever is only a few days away featuring No. 1 LSU and No. 3 Clemson.
LSU Football released their impressive hype video (1 of 3) for their fans that has been seen over 4.2 million times in less than a day. "A Swag You Have Never Seen This Is Our Time," LSU posted on Thursday with highlights from their 14-0 season with background rap music from Life Yungstaz 'Swag Surfin'." LSU might have the swag, but will they get the win on Monday night? Time will soon tell folks.
LSU Football released their impressive hype video (1 of 3) for their fans that has been seen over 4.2 million times in less than a day.
"A Swag You Have Never Seen This Is Our Time," LSU posted on Thursday with highlights from their 14-0 season with background rap music from Life Yungstaz 'Swag Surfin'."
LSU might have the swag, but will they get the win on Monday night? Time will soon tell folks.
A Swag You Have Never Seen— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 9, 2020
This Is Our Time. pic.twitter.com/NuPaWdVM16