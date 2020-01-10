LSU Football releases hype video for title game "A Swag you have never seen"

LSU Football released their impressive hype video (1 of 3) for their fans that has been seen over 4.2 million times in less than a day.

"A Swag You Have Never Seen This Is Our Time," LSU posted on Thursday with highlights from their 14-0 season with background rap music from Life Yungstaz 'Swag Surfin'."

LSU might have the swag, but will they get the win on Monday night? Time will soon tell folks.