LOOK: Week 1 ACC football schedule, TV info
Tuesday, September 8, 2020
WEEK 1 - Sept. 10-12
Thursday, Sept. 10, Time, TV, Sirius, XM, App/Web
UAB at Miami, 8 p.m., ACCN, 84, 84, 84
Series: First Meeting
ACCN: Dave O'Brien (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Katie George (sideline)
Saturday, Sept. 12, Time, TV, Sirius, XM, App/Web
Syracuse at North Carolina, Noon, ACCN, 105, 193, 955
Series: SU leads series, 3-2; Last meeting: SU, 40-37, 2ot (2018)
ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), Taylor Davis (sideline)
Duke at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC, 129, 129, 129
Series: Notre Dame leads series, 4-2; Last meeting: ND, 38-7 (2019)
NBC: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Tony Dungy (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sideline)
Georgia Tech at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ABC, 105, 193, 955
Series: FSU leads series, 14-10-1; Last meeting: GT, 22-16 (2015)
ABC: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline)
Austin Peay at Pitt, 4 p.m., ACCN, 81, 81, 81
Series: First Meeting
ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Quint Kessenich (sideline)
Clemson at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ABC, 105, 193, 955
Series: Clemson leads series, 67-17-1; Last meeting: CU, 52-3 (2019)
ABC: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Todd McShay (sideline)
Western Kentucky at Louisville, 8 p.m., ACCN, 146, 194, 956
Series: Louisville leads series, 21-12; Last meeting: UL, 38-21 (2019)
ACCN: Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Eric Wood (sideline)
Postponed FBS COVID games:— Brett McMurphy (@Brett_McMurphy) September 8, 2020
Rice at UH (Sept 3 to ?)
ULM at Troy (Sept 5 to Dec 5)
SMU at TCU (Sept 11 to ?)
NC St at VT (Sept 12 to Sept 26)
Marshall at ECU (Sept 12 to ?)
Tulsa at Okla St (Sept 12 to Sept 19)
Rice at Marshall (Oct 3 to ?)
UAB at Rice (Oct 10 to ?)