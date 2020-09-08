LOOK: Week 1 ACC football schedule, TV info

WEEK 1 - Sept. 10-12

Thursday, Sept. 10, Time, TV, Sirius, XM, App/Web

UAB at Miami, 8 p.m., ACCN, 84, 84, 84

Series: First Meeting

ACCN: Dave O'Brien (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Katie George (sideline)

Saturday, Sept. 12, Time, TV, Sirius, XM, App/Web

Syracuse at North Carolina, Noon, ACCN, 105, 193, 955

Series: SU leads series, 3-2; Last meeting: SU, 40-37, 2ot (2018)

ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), Taylor Davis (sideline)

Duke at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC, 129, 129, 129

Series: Notre Dame leads series, 4-2; Last meeting: ND, 38-7 (2019)

NBC: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Tony Dungy (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sideline)

Georgia Tech at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ABC, 105, 193, 955

Series: FSU leads series, 14-10-1; Last meeting: GT, 22-16 (2015)

ABC: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline)

Austin Peay at Pitt, 4 p.m., ACCN, 81, 81, 81

Series: First Meeting

ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Quint Kessenich (sideline)

Clemson at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ABC, 105, 193, 955

Series: Clemson leads series, 67-17-1; Last meeting: CU, 52-3 (2019)

ABC: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Todd McShay (sideline)

Western Kentucky at Louisville, 8 p.m., ACCN, 146, 194, 956

Series: Louisville leads series, 21-12; Last meeting: UL, 38-21 (2019)

ACCN: Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Eric Wood (sideline)

Postponed FBS COVID games:



Rice at UH (Sept 3 to ?)

ULM at Troy (Sept 5 to Dec 5)

SMU at TCU (Sept 11 to ?)

NC St at VT (Sept 12 to Sept 26)

Marshall at ECU (Sept 12 to ?)

Tulsa at Okla St (Sept 12 to Sept 19)

Rice at Marshall (Oct 3 to ?)

UAB at Rice (Oct 10 to ?)