LOOK: Week 1 ACC football schedule, TV info
by - Tuesday, September 8, 2020 10:50 AM
The 2020 College football season is here
The 2020 College football season is here

WEEK 1 - Sept. 10-12

Thursday, Sept. 10, Time, TV, Sirius, XM, App/Web

UAB at Miami, 8 p.m., ACCN, 84, 84, 84

Series: First Meeting

ACCN: Dave O'Brien (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Katie George (sideline)

Saturday, Sept. 12, Time, TV, Sirius, XM, App/Web

Syracuse at North Carolina, Noon, ACCN, 105, 193, 955

Series: SU leads series, 3-2; Last meeting: SU, 40-37, 2ot (2018)

ACCN: Wes Durham (play-by-play), Roddy Jones (analyst), Taylor Davis (sideline)

Duke at Notre Dame, 2:30 p.m., NBC, 129, 129, 129

Series: Notre Dame leads series, 4-2; Last meeting: ND, 38-7 (2019)

NBC: Mike Tirico (play-by-play), Tony Dungy (analyst), Kathryn Tappen (sideline)

Georgia Tech at Florida State, 3:30 p.m., ABC, 105, 193, 955

Series: FSU leads series, 14-10-1; Last meeting: GT, 22-16 (2015)

ABC: Joe Tessitore (play-by-play), Greg McElroy (analyst), Holly Rowe (sideline)

Austin Peay at Pitt, 4 p.m., ACCN, 81, 81, 81

Series: First Meeting

ACCN: Chris Cotter (play-by-play), Mark Herzlich (analyst), Quint Kessenich (sideline)

Clemson at Wake Forest, 7:30 p.m., ABC, 105, 193, 955

Series: Clemson leads series, 67-17-1; Last meeting: CU, 52-3 (2019)

ABC: Sean McDonough (play-by-play), Todd Blackledge (analyst), Todd McShay (sideline)

Western Kentucky at Louisville, 8 p.m., ACCN, 146, 194, 956

Series: Louisville leads series, 21-12; Last meeting: UL, 38-21 (2019)

ACCN: Roy Philpott (play-by-play), Tim Hasselbeck (analyst), Eric Wood (sideline)

