LOOK: Snow in Clemson

by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, February 8, 2020 12:45 PM
It's snowing pretty hard in Clemson on Saturday afternoon.

The snow is pretty thick, so people are making snowmen everywhere.

The forecast calls for snow for a few more hours, so get out there and enjoy it if you live in the Clemson area. In case you were wondering, the Clemson baseball Fan Day 2020 is still going on inside the Clemson indoor football facility.

Tigernet weatherman David Hood was on campus to take some photos and videos of Death Valley, Tillman Hall, Bowman Field, and other places on campus that are being covered in snow.

Check it out below:

More snow pics and videos:

