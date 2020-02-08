|
LOOK: Snow in Clemson
|Saturday, February 8, 2020 12:45 PM- -
It's snowing pretty hard in Clemson on Saturday afternoon.
The snow is pretty thick, so people are making snowmen everywhere. The forecast calls for snow for a few more hours, so get out there and enjoy it if you live in the Clemson area. In case you were wondering, the Clemson baseball Fan Day 2020 is still going on inside the Clemson indoor football facility. Tigernet weatherman David Hood was on campus to take some photos and videos of Death Valley, Tillman Hall, Bowman Field, and other places on campus that are being covered in snow.
Check it out below:
A snowman on Bowman pic.twitter.com/vE4rA69ccc— TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) February 8, 2020
Looking towards the library pic.twitter.com/aMfCN0OqnJ— TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) February 8, 2020
Death Valley pic.twitter.com/QRMN6TB2WW— TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) February 8, 2020
Just wow pic.twitter.com/MmrTNUE49x— TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) February 8, 2020
Looking towards the new business school building pic.twitter.com/JvzCewVoA0— TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) February 8, 2020
Some students strip down and run pic.twitter.com/QSD554qadM— TigerNet.com (@ClemsonTigerNet) February 8, 2020
Doug Kingsmore getting a layer pic.twitter.com/9oAbX4khv8— David Hood (@MDavidHood) February 8, 2020
Death Valley pic.twitter.com/TXEJBUwVsF— David Hood (@MDavidHood) February 8, 2020
The snow falls around Death Valley... pic.twitter.com/MHC28KzzVJ— David Hood (@MDavidHood) February 8, 2020
Gotta love the student that did this pic.twitter.com/QQ7ZC412A0— David Hood (@MDavidHood) February 8, 2020
Now it's covered pic.twitter.com/qVQVyZZXxU— David Hood (@MDavidHood) February 8, 2020
The Bells and Tillman Hall in the snow pic.twitter.com/ao2erhIydn— David Hood (@MDavidHood) February 8, 2020
Tillman Hall pic.twitter.com/uh3nchx6Bu— David Hood (@MDavidHood) February 8, 2020
More snow pics and videos:
??Snow Day ?? pic.twitter.com/CSUKgBgng1— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) February 8, 2020
Its SNOWING @ClemsonUniv! pic.twitter.com/C7Z1MTXWZU— Joshua W. Kern (@JoshuaWKern) February 8, 2020
??Watch this on repeat ??— Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) February 8, 2020
?????? pic.twitter.com/uCyMbQcPyU