LOOK: Clemson baseball to debut new Nike throwback hats

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

The Clemson Baseball program showed off on social media their new Nike throwback hats that they will debut against Winthrop on Wednesday night. Yay or Nay on these Clemson hats?

Making their debut tonight...



?????? pic.twitter.com/aDwlGKTLoO — Clemson Baseball (@ClemsonBaseball) March 11, 2020

Nike has produced a new hat for @ClemsonBaseball that resembles a style worn in the 1970s and 80s. Could we see a throwback uniform for the Tigers on the diamond this season? ?? ?? pic.twitter.com/k1aAGWXsE9 — Austin Pendergist (@apthirteen) February 11, 2020