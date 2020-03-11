LOOK: Clemson baseball to debut new Nike throwback hats
Wednesday, March 11, 2020

The Clemson Baseball program showed off on social media their new Nike throwback hats that they will debut against Winthrop on Wednesday night.

Yay or Nay on these Clemson hats?

