LOOK: Clemson adds Ohio State and Virginia tombstones to graveyard

Clemson finished the 2019 season with a 14-1 record, falling just short in the National Championship Game against LSU in New Orleans. The Tigers achieved back to back wins over ranked teams in December, defeating No. 22 Virginia 62-17 in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte and knocking off No. 2 Ohio St. 29-23 in the College Football Playoff Semifinal Fiesta Bowl.

Clemson's graveyard is located at the entrance to the Clemson football practice fields and commemorates any Top 25 win away from home.