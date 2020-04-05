LOOK: Clemson adds Ohio State and Virginia tombstones to graveyard
by - Correspondent - Sunday, April 5, 2020 2:04 PM

The new tombstones have been revealed.

Clemson finished the 2019 season with a 14-1 record, falling just short in the National Championship Game against LSU in New Orleans. The Tigers achieved back to back wins over ranked teams in December, defeating No. 22 Virginia 62-17 in the ACC Championship Game in Charlotte and knocking off No. 2 Ohio St. 29-23 in the College Football Playoff Semifinal Fiesta Bowl.

Clemson's graveyard is located at the entrance to the Clemson football practice fields and commemorates any Top 25 win away from home.

WATCH: How to make a homemade mask out of a Tiger Rag
LOOK: Clemson adds Ohio State and Virginia tombstones to graveyard
LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #4 'Frank Howard wearing a wig'
