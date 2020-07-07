LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #97 'Calisthenics on Bowman Field'

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: This is one of just a few photos I've ever seen showing the cadets doing calisthenics on Bowman Field. This photo was taken just prior to World War II.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

Please send any historic photos you would like to share to [email protected]