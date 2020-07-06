LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #96 'Clemson Registration Day in 1950s'
Monday, July 6, 2020

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Registration day in Fike from the early 50s.

In those days the enrollment was just over 2700, compared to today's total enrollment of over 26,000.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

Please send any historic photos you would like to share to [email protected]

