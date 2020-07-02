LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #92 'Orange sunset over Death Valley'

Tony Crumpton by Assoc. Editor -

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Mintaka's take: Here's a nice photo of an orange sunset over Death Valley taken in the early 80s just after the completion of the north upper deck. During the 70s and 80s views on drinking was a lot different than they are today, as seen in this photo of the Budweiser Clydesdales at Death Valley. Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

Please send any historic photos you would like to share to [email protected]