LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #87 'Cadets on Bowman Field'
by - Assoc. Editor - Saturday, June 27, 2020 8:27 AM

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Mintaka's take: Today's photo shows the cadets on Bowman Field. I don't know the exact date of when this photo was taken.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

Please send any historic photos you would like to share to [email protected]

Clemson updates latest on active COVID-19 cases in athletics
Dabo Swinney gives update on 2020 Ladies Clinic
Upstate prospect commits to Clemson baseball
