LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #86 'Clemson-Furman in 1896'

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports. Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family. Check out our latest historical photos regarding Clemson Football. Mintaka's take: In Clemson's first-ever game day, the Tigers defeated Furman 14-6 at Greenville, SC on October 31, 1896. Very few details of the Clemson-Furman game are known, but Charlie Gentry scored Clemson's first touchdown in history. The Tigers defeated Furman 14-6 at Greenville, SC. Clemson's upset win over Furman was a monumental milestone for the school. Furman was considered at the time an experienced team having played the game since 1889 (the year Clemson was founded).

Finally, I've got a classic photograph from 1940 that was taken at an IPTAY meeting. Here we see Frank Howard in his first year as Head Coach sampling some fried chicken along with R.G. Hamilton (on the right.) You might ask, "Who is R.G. Hamilton?" R.G. Hamilton was the captain of Clemson's first football team in 1896.

