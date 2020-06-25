LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #85 'First Friday Parade in 1977'
by - Assoc. Editor - Thursday, June 25, 2020 8:38 AM

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Check out these two historical photos from the First Friday Parade in 1977.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

Please send any historic photos you would like to share to [email protected]

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
Mandatory mask ordinance unanimously approved by Clemson
Mandatory mask ordinance unanimously approved by Clemson
John Swofford announces timeline for retirement as ACC commish
John Swofford announces timeline for retirement as ACC commish
Clemson pitcher signs contract with Rockies
Clemson pitcher signs contract with Rockies
Post your comments!
Read all 13 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week