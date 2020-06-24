LOOK: Clemson Historic photo #84 '1965 Band Day at Death Valley'
by - Assoc. Editor - Wednesday, June 24, 2020 8:48 AM

TigerNet will be posting several historic Clemson photos during this difficult time with no Clemson sports.

Long-time TigerNet member Mintaka ® submitted many of the photos, and we appreciate him being part of the TigerNet family.

Check out this historical photo from Band Day at Death Valley in 1965.

Feel free to share your thoughts that come to mind about our latest historical photos. Hopefully, everyone will enjoy looking back over the years at Clemson.

Please send any historic photos you would like to share to [email protected]

Comment on this story
Print   
Send Feedback to Tony Crumpton: Email | Comment
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence hilariously breaks driver while golfing
WATCH: Trevor Lawrence hilariously breaks driver while golfing
FOX's Cowherd says Clemson is second-tier among CFB's top programs
FOX's Cowherd says Clemson is second-tier among CFB's top programs
Clemson releases jersey numbers for summer enrollees
Clemson releases jersey numbers for summer enrollees
Post your comments!
Read all 4 replies on the Football Board - Chat about this in TigerActive Chat
TigerNet.com
Sign Up for E-Mail News Alerts
Features
Breaking
Daily Digest
Best Clemson News of the Week